KIH 65,000 UP 900

LOTTE Himart 22,100 DN 150

GS 41,950 UP 300

CJ CGV 24,850 DN 400

HYUNDAILIVART 10,150 DN 50

LIG Nex1 27,250 UP 150

Fila Holdings 40,100 DN 450

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 126,000 DN 1,500

HANAFINANCIALGR 31,400 DN 200

HANWHA LIFE 1,715 DN 55

AMOREPACIFIC 171,500 DN 3,500

LF 13,250 DN 300

FOOSUNG 7,840 DN 200

JW HOLDINGS 5,330 DN 80

SK Innovation 120,000 DN 2,500

POONGSAN 20,700 DN 100

KBFinancialGroup 39,050 DN 200

Hansae 13,850 UP 50

LG HAUSYS 47,550 DN 50

Youngone Corp 30,750 UP 1,150

KOLON IND 35,800 DN 100

HanmiPharm 265,500 DN 500

BNK Financial Group 6,300 DN 20

emart 106,500 UP 3,000

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY268 00 DN100

KOLMAR KOREA 42,100 DN 500

CUCKOO 87,900 DN 900

COSMAX 80,100 UP 2,700

MANDO 32,200 DN 100

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 480,000 UP 1,000

INNOCEAN 68,100 UP 200

Doosan Bobcat 27,800 DN 150

Netmarble 91,100 DN 1,000

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S277000 UP2000

ORION 99,900 DN 1,100

BGF Retail 156,000 DN 2,500

SKCHEM 61,600 DN 2,300

HDC-OP 18,450 DN 650

HYOSUNG HEAVY 20,950 DN 600

WooriFinancialGroup 9,810 UP 20

(END)