KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KIH 65,000 UP 900
LOTTE Himart 22,100 DN 150
GS 41,950 UP 300
CJ CGV 24,850 DN 400
HYUNDAILIVART 10,150 DN 50
LIG Nex1 27,250 UP 150
Fila Holdings 40,100 DN 450
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 126,000 DN 1,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 31,400 DN 200
HANWHA LIFE 1,715 DN 55
AMOREPACIFIC 171,500 DN 3,500
LF 13,250 DN 300
FOOSUNG 7,840 DN 200
JW HOLDINGS 5,330 DN 80
SK Innovation 120,000 DN 2,500
POONGSAN 20,700 DN 100
KBFinancialGroup 39,050 DN 200
Hansae 13,850 UP 50
LG HAUSYS 47,550 DN 50
Youngone Corp 30,750 UP 1,150
KOLON IND 35,800 DN 100
HanmiPharm 265,500 DN 500
BNK Financial Group 6,300 DN 20
emart 106,500 UP 3,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY268 00 DN100
KOLMAR KOREA 42,100 DN 500
CUCKOO 87,900 DN 900
COSMAX 80,100 UP 2,700
MANDO 32,200 DN 100
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 480,000 UP 1,000
INNOCEAN 68,100 UP 200
Doosan Bobcat 27,800 DN 150
Netmarble 91,100 DN 1,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S277000 UP2000
ORION 99,900 DN 1,100
BGF Retail 156,000 DN 2,500
SKCHEM 61,600 DN 2,300
HDC-OP 18,450 DN 650
HYOSUNG HEAVY 20,950 DN 600
WooriFinancialGroup 9,810 UP 20
(END)
