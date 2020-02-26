Short tracks worlds in Seoul postponed indefinitely due to coronavirus
SEOUL, Feb. 26 (Yonhap) -- The short track speed skating world championships scheduled to take place in Seoul next month have been postponed indefinitely due to the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country.
The International Skating Union (ISU) announced on Wednesday that its World Short Track Speed Skating Championships, originally set for March 13-15, "cannot be staged as planned," amid the recent surge in COVID-19 infections in South Korea.
The annual competition was to be held at Mokdong Ice Rink in the South Korean capital, but the arena has been shut down until further notice in an effort to curb the spread of the potentially deadly virus.
The ISU said because of limited available time slots and logistical challenges, determining a new schedule for the postponed event or relocating it altogether is "difficult to achieve."
"Before taking a final decision, the ISU will remain in close contact with the Korea Skating Union (KSU) and ISU members," the global skating federation said in a statement. "The ISU regrets that the most important annual short track event cannot be staged as planned but believes that, under the current circumstances, ISU members, skaters and fans will understand this decision."
The virus broke out in China two months ago and has now taken a foothold in South Korea, which has reported 1,261 cases, including 12 deaths, as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Monsta X's 'All About Luv' lands at 5th on Billboard 200 chart
-
2
S. Korea to postpone new school year as coronavirus spikes
-
3
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases surge to 433 on church services, cluster outbreak at hospital
-
4
S. Koreans rely on digital maps to track spreading virus
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea to postpone new school year as coronavirus spikes
-
1
(3rd LD) 15 countries tighten travel restrictions on S. Korea as new coronavirus cases spike
-
2
S. Koreans rely on digital maps to track spreading virus
-
3
S. Korea to postpone new school year as coronavirus spikes
-
4
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases surge to 433 on church services, cluster outbreak at hospital
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 87 more cases of new coronavirus, total soars to 433
-
1
Korean Air flight attendant infected with novel coronavirus
-
2
(3rd LD) 15 countries tighten travel restrictions on S. Korea as new coronavirus cases spike
-
3
(5th LD) S. Korea hit by more travel restrictions as new coronavirus spreads
-
4
(6th LD) S. Korea ups anti-virus fight in Daegu and neighboring region as cases near 1,000
-
5
(2nd LD) Korean Air scrambling to deal with cabin crew coronavirus infection