Esper says N. Korea seeks legitimacy with nuclear weapons

"Despite the diplomatic thaw between the United States and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, North Korea threatens our regional Allies and our homeland with nuclear and ballistic missile capabilities," he said in his statement to the committee. "We must have a force posture to deter and defend against these threats, as well as Pyongyang's extensive conventional forces. The Joint Force must maintain readiness on the Korean Peninsula, as well as in defense of our homeland, to be prepared for multiple contingencies."