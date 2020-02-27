U.S. will be ready when N. Korea is ready to talk: envoy
WASHINGTON, Feb. 26 (Yonhap) -- The United States stands ready to continue denuclearization negotiations with North Korea when the regime is ready to talk, a top American envoy said Wednesday.
Alex Wong, the U.S. deputy special representative for North Korea, made the remark at a seminar in Washington as negotiations between the two countries have stalled for about a year.
"When they're ready to set in motion the necessary talks, when they're ready to seize the opportunities that we have before us, our team will be ready as well," Wong, the No. 2 State Department official in charge of the negotiations, said at the Hudson Institute.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
