(LEAD) U.S. will be ready when N. Korea is ready to talk: envoy

"We're very clear-eyed about North Korea's ongoing development of weapons of mass destruction. We're very clear-eyed about their ongoing development of the means to deliver that destruction around the world," he said. "That is why we continue to work with our partners to maintain fidelity to the sanctions that were unanimously approved by the U.N. Security Council. These sanctions signal to the DPRK that a continuing embrace of weapons of mass destruction will only further its economic and political isolation."