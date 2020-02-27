U.S. looks at postponing or modifying joint military exercises with S. Korea
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, Feb. 26 (Yonhap) -- The United States and South Korea are looking at whether to postpone or modify their upcoming combined military exercises in light of the coronavirus outbreak in the South, the chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff said Wednesday.
Gen. Mark Milley said he is waiting for final recommendations from U.S. Forces Korea Commander Gen. Robert Abrams and South Korea's JCS Chairman Gen. Park Han-ki.
"We're taking a hard look at that with the joint exercises with the Republic of Korea Army that are coming up, and whether or not they continue, postpone or modify," Milley said during a House Armed Services Committee hearing on the Pentagon's 2021 budget request.
The possibility of postponing the March exercises had not been publicly raised by the U.S. before, although U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper did say Monday that they could be scaled back.
"I get frequent updates from General Abrams on the peninsula with regard to what's happening in Korea," Esper commented at the same hearing. "My first priority is protection of our people -- both service members and families -- and then make sure we protect our ability to accomplish our mission."
USFK reported its first COVID-19 patient among its troops earlier Wednesday.
Meanwhile, a total of 1,261 cases have been confirmed in South Korea, with 12 deaths linked to the virus.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Monsta X's 'All About Luv' lands at 5th on Billboard 200 chart
-
2
S. Korea to postpone new school year as coronavirus spikes
-
3
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases surge to 433 on church services, cluster outbreak at hospital
-
4
S. Koreans rely on digital maps to track spreading virus
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea to postpone new school year as coronavirus spikes
-
1
(3rd LD) 15 countries tighten travel restrictions on S. Korea as new coronavirus cases spike
-
2
S. Koreans rely on digital maps to track spreading virus
-
3
S. Korea to postpone new school year as coronavirus spikes
-
4
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases surge to 433 on church services, cluster outbreak at hospital
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 87 more cases of new coronavirus, total soars to 433
-
1
Korean Air flight attendant infected with novel coronavirus
-
2
(5th LD) S. Korea hit by more travel restrictions as new coronavirus spreads
-
3
(7th LD) S. Korea's virus cases near 1,300, tests on church followers start
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea's virus cases spike past 1,100, tests on church followers start
-
5
S. Korea reports 169 new virus cases, total now at 1,146