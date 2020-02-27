Cardinals' Kim Kwang-hyun tosses 2 perfect innings in 1st spring start
SEOUL, Feb. 27 (Yonhap) -- The St. Louis Cardinals' new South Korean pitcher, Kim Kwang-hyun, has put together another strong outing in his first spring training, building his case for a spot in the rotation as a big league rookie.
The 31-year-old left-hander tossed two perfect innings against the Miami Marlins in his first preseason start at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in Jupiter, Florida, on Wednesday (local time). He struck out three and didn't allow any ball to leave the infield.
Kim threw one scoreless inning in relief against the New York Mets last Saturday in his first spring appearance.
The Cardinals lost the game 8-7. Kim was the only one of seven Cardinals' pitches not to allow a hit in the game.
After 12 seasons with the SK Wyverns in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO), Kim signed a two-year, US$8 million deal with the Cardinals in December. Kim was an MVP-winning starter in the KBO and is now in a battle for a rotation spot for the Cardinals.
While spring training numbers are usually taken with a grain of salt, Kim clearly hasn't hurt his chances with three hitless innings so far with five strikeouts against one walk.
Against the Marlins, Kim retired leadoff man Jonathan Villar on a groundout to third. The lefty then struck out Brian Anderson swinging on a 3-2 pitch. Corey Dickerson grounded out to first to close out the frame.
Kim remained sharp in the top of the second with Jesus Aguilar, a former 35-homer slugger, fanning on a 2-2 pitch to start the inning. Matt Joyce popped out to shortstop and Kim capped his clean outing by striking out Isan Diaz on five pitches.
Kim threw 18 of his 29 pitches for strikes. He also threw to Hall of Fame-bound catcher Yadier Molina for the first time on Wednesday, after working with backup Andrew Knizner last weekend.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
