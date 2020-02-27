Go to Contents Go to Navigation

February 27, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Feb. 27.

Korean-language dailies
-- Confirmed cases of new coronavirus reaches 1,261 in 37 days after outbreak (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Cheong Wa Dae rejects calls for entry ban on Chinese over coronavirus (Kookmin Daily)
-- S. Korea reports sharp rise in coronavirus cases, enters long-term fight (Donga llbo)
-- S. Korea reports 1,261 cases of coronavirus, even face masks cannot relieve people of stress (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Gov't starts testing Shincheonji followers for coronavirus (Segye Times)
-- S. Korea reports 1,261 cases of coronavirus in 37 days after outbreak (Chosun Ilbo)
-- S. Korea confirms 1,261 cases of coronavirus, enters long-term fight against virus (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 250 medical workers voluntarily head to Daegu to help city's fight to contain virus (Hankyoreh)
-- Discrimination against S. Koreans reported in China due to spread of coronavirus in S. Korea (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Hundreds of medical workers voluntarily head to Daegu (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Need for extra budget against coronavirus urgent, but concerns over gov't financial soundness rise (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Patient numbers exceed 1,200, fatalities reach 12 (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- S. Korea's coronavirus cases exceed 1,200 (Korea Herald)
-- Moon under mounting criticism over coronavirus responses (Korea Times)
