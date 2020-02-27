(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Feb. 27)

What happened Tuesday showed yet again how vulnerable our society is to irresponsible political attacks driven by regionalism. It all started when Rep. Hong Ik-pyo, chief spokesman of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea, used inappropriate words in announcing measures aimed at preventing the spread of the virus from Daegu to other areas. He said the government will implement "maximum quarantine" measures for Daegu to stabilize the situation, triggering speculation that the government may place the city under a lockdown as China did to Wuhan in Hubei Province, where the virus originated. As the controversy continued, President Moon, while visiting Daegu, later explained that Rep. Hong didn't mean a lockdown, quarantine or isolation. "There was a horrible misconception about the government's latest anti-virus measures. The point is we will take maximum measures to stabilize the situation in Daegu and contain the spread of the virus to other parts of the country," Moon said.