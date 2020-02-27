(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Feb. 27)

The Moon Jae-in administration's attitude toward China is overly submissive. It confined its entry ban to Chinese from Wuhan and other parts of Hubei Province. In a telephone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping last Thursday, Moon said, "China's difficulties are the same as ours." Despite such bending over backwards to please China, its own local governments including Shandong and Liaoning Provinces are reportedly quarantining Koreans against their will. Kang asked Beijing to stop taking excessive measures against Koreans. That is truly the least she could have done.