BOK cuts growth outlook to 2.1 pct on fallout from coronavirus
By Byun Duk-kun
SEOUL, Feb. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's central bank lowered its growth estimate for the year by 0.2 percentage point to 2.1 percent on Thursday as the fast-spreading coronavirus may have a far-reaching impact on Asia's fourth-largest economy.
The downward revision came as the COVID-19 outbreak is feared to badly hurt the economy, which was earlier expected to grow 2.3 percent this year.
Last year, the economy grew 2 percent, marking the slowest rise in a decade, largely due to the lengthy trade row between the United States and China -- the country's top two trading partners -- and an extended slump in chip prices.
The county's exports sank by more than 10 percent last year.
Other private economic institutes have already cut their own economic outlook for the economy.
Global ratings agency Moody's has lowered its own growth outlook for the country to 1.9 percent from 2.1 percent, while Fitch Solutions has reduced its growth estimate by 0.3 percentage point to 2.2 percent from 2.5 percent forecast earlier.
The country has so far reported more than 1,200 virus cases with 12 deaths as of Thursday.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
