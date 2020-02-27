(2nd LD) BOK cuts growth outlook to 2.1 pct on fallout from coronavirus

"Under current conditions, we cannot but base our economic outlook on how wide and how long the outbreak will last. And it is based on a view that it will not last long. That is, the outlook is based on an assumption that (the spread of the virus) will peak in March and then dwindle," he said in a press briefing held after the monetary policy board meeting, in which the bank's seven-member board voted 5-2 to keep the policy rate frozen at 1.25 percent.