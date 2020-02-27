Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

February 27, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 10/01 Sunny 10

Incheon 09/02 Sunny 10

Suwon 10/01 Sunny 10

Cheongju 10/03 Sunny 20

Daejeon 11/02 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 10/-1 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 08/01 Sleet 20

Jeonju 11/02 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 13/02 Cloudy 20

Jeju 12/07 Cloudy 20

Daegu 10/04 Cloudy 20

Busan 11/05 Cloudy 20

