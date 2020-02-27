Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Trump says it's not the right time to put travel restrictions on S. Korea

All Headlines 09:09 February 27, 2020

WASHINGTON, Feb. 26 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday that it's not the right time to put additional travel restrictions on South Korea over the coronavirus.

Trump was asked at a White House press briefing whether he is considering restricting travel to and from South Korea, Italy and other countries affected by COVID-19.

"At the right time we may do that," the president said. "Right now it's not the right time."

This AP photo shows U.S. President Donald Trump speaking as Vice President Mike Pence listens during a news conference about the coronavirus at the White House press briefing room in Washington on Feb. 26, 2020. (Yonhap)

