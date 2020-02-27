(LEAD) FM discusses anti-coronavirus efforts with British official
(ATTN: CORRECTS that meeting with British FM did not take place)
SEOUL, Feb. 27 (Yonhap) -- Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha has held talks with a senior British official in London and discussed joint efforts to fight the new coronavirus, her ministry said.
In the meeting with British Health Secretary Matt Hancock on Wednesday (London time), Kang explained that Seoul has enhanced efforts to contain the disease through a transparent response system by mobilizing all available resources.
She called for the two sides to closely work together to cope with the disease outbreak.
Hancock, in response, said he was confident that Korea will overcome the virus with its advanced medical and quarantine systems and agreed to continue cooperation to that end.
South Korea has raised the disease alert level to the highest, "grave," after reporting a spike in the number of COVID-19 infections since early last week. The infection tally stood at 1,261 as of early Thursday, with 12 fatalities.
The meeting came as part of Kang's trip to Europe earlier this week to attend multilateral conferences on human rights and disarmament.
Kang was originally set to hold talks with British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, but the meeting was canceled due to a scheduling problem, according to a foreign ministry official.
On Tuesday, Kang held one-on-one talks with her German counterpart in Berlin.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
