Seoul stocks open nearly flat amid new coronavirus fears
SEOUL, Feb. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened nearly flat on Thursday as investors sat on the sidelines after the number of confirmed new coronavirus cases here approached nearly 1,300 a day earlier.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) edged up 1.87 points, or 0.09 percent, to 2,078.64 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Overnight, the U.S. financial market closed mixed over a possible COVID-19 pandemic around the globe.
The U.S. Dow Jones Industrial Average edged down 0.46 percent, while the tech-savvy Nasdaq composite edged up 0.17 percent.
South Korea added 284 additional cases on Wednesday, the sharpest daily surge so far. The country saw its first new coronavirus case in a Chinese woman from Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus outbreak, on Jan. 20.
Shares traded mixed throughout the bourse.
Top tech giant Samsung Electronics remained unchanged, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix added 0.32 percent. Home appliances maker LG Electronics decreased 0.16 percent.
No. 1 carmaker Hyundai Motor climbed 0.82 percent, while its auto parts arm Hyundai Mobis fell 0.23 percent. Kia Motors slid 0.39 percent.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem moved up 0.51 percent, and top oil refiner SK Innovation slipped 1.25 percent. Cosmetics maker AmorePacific advanced 0.29 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,213.45 won against the U.S. dollar, up 3.45 won from the previous session's close.
