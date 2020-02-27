Go to Contents Go to Navigation

BTS to release 2nd music video of 'ON'

All Headlines 09:39 February 27, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 27 (Yonhap) -- K-pop boy band BTS will release the second and official music video of "ON," the lead track of its new album, on Friday.

The new video, set for release at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, is the second music flick matching the main song of "Map of the Soul: 7," released last Friday.

The upcoming video will be a visual and symbolic interpretation of the lead single, according to Big Hit Entertainment, the management agency of BTS.

Last Friday, BTS released the first music video, called "Kinetic Manifesto Film: Come Prima performed by BTS," focused on the ferocious choreography side of "ON." It has recorded more than 90 million views on YouTube in less than one week since its release.

"Map of the Soul: 7" is on course to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart for next week, Billboard has said.

An image of BTS, provided by Big Hit Entertainment (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

