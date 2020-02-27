Big Protestant churches have no plan to cancel services despite outbreak
SEOUL, Feb. 27 (Yonhap) -- Many big Protestant churches in Seoul have still remained reluctant to suspend their Sunday services this coming weekend, raising concerns over possible mass infections of the coronavirus.
Yeouido Full Gospel Church in Seoul, the biggest Christian church in South Korea with 560,000 followers, has stopped holding weekday public events and gatherings of its worshipers other than the authorized services.
It said the upcoming service Sunday will take place as scheduled, asking its worshipers to wear face masks when attending the chapel.
Other mega-sized churches, including Kwanglim Methodist Church and Sarang Community Church in southern Seoul, which have 80,000 and 90,000 believers, respectively, have not yet announced plans to cancel their Sunday services.
But some Protestant churches have been moving swiftly to scale back or halt their gatherings in order to join the nationwide effort to prevent further COVID-19 infections.
Myungsung Church, located in eastern Seoul, has closed its facilities and suspended all activities and meetings, including services, after two of its members were confirmed to be infected with the virus. The church is one of the biggest Presbyterian churches in the world with 80,000 followers.
Other large churches in Seoul, like Somang Presbyterian Church and Oryun Community Church, have suspended weekday and weekend services and meetings.
The number of coronavirus patients in South Korea came to 1,595, with 12 people dying of the disease, as of 9 a.m. Thursday.
A majority of recent infections were from religious groups, including the homegrown Shincheonji Church of Jesus and other Christian churches.
Shincheonji said it has shut down all of its facilities, while the Catholic Church in South Korea has also suspended all public Masses across the country.
The South Korean government raised the virus alert level to the highest grade last week, requesting the public refrain from having outdoor activities.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Monsta X's 'All About Luv' lands at 5th on Billboard 200 chart
-
2
S. Korea to postpone new school year as coronavirus spikes
-
3
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases surge to 433 on church services, cluster outbreak at hospital
-
4
S. Koreans rely on digital maps to track spreading virus
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea to postpone new school year as coronavirus spikes
-
1
(3rd LD) 15 countries tighten travel restrictions on S. Korea as new coronavirus cases spike
-
2
S. Koreans rely on digital maps to track spreading virus
-
3
S. Korea to postpone new school year as coronavirus spikes
-
4
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases surge to 433 on church services, cluster outbreak at hospital
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 87 more cases of new coronavirus, total soars to 433
-
1
(5th LD) S. Korea hit by more travel restrictions as new coronavirus spreads
-
2
(7th LD) S. Korea's virus cases near 1,300, tests on church followers start
-
3
Korean Air flight attendant infected with novel coronavirus
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea's virus cases spike past 1,100, tests on church followers start
-
5
(2nd LD) Korean Air scrambling to deal with cabin crew coronavirus infection