(LEAD) Army civilian worker tests positive for coronavirus
(ATTN: ADDS more details, latest figures in paras 4-9)
SEOUL, Feb. 27 (Yonhap) -- An Army civilian worker based in the southeastern city of Changwon tested positive for the new coronavirus Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the military to 21, the defense ministry said.
Of the remaining 20 patients, 13 are in the Army, five are in the Air Force, one in the Navy and one in the Marine Corps, it added.
As part of effort to stem the further spread of the potentially deadly virus into the barracks, around 9,500 service members are quarantined at their bases.
Of them, about 540 have either shown symptoms or had direct contact with infected patients, while the remainder had visited the southeastern city of Daegu or the surrounding North Gyeongsang Province after Feb. 10, where a spike in confirmed cases has been reported over the past week.
Of the total 1,595 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of 9 a.m. Thursday, nearly 84 percent occurred in Daegu and North Gyeongsang, according to the Korea Center for Disease Control (KCDC). So far, 13 patients have died.
Among the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) and related people, two have tested positive for the virus, including one active-duty soldier.
To guarantee the safety of their service members and to support Seoul's containment efforts, the South Korea-U.S. combined forces command decided to postpone their springtime joint military exercises slated for early March indefinitely.
Following the first confirmed case among its service personnel Friday, the South Korean defense ministry has halted off-installation drills and physical examinations for potential draftees. It has also restricted all enlisted soldiers' ability to go on vacation, stay outside their base and meet visitors.
USFK also raised its risk level to "high" and has limited its soldiers' non-essential off-installation activities and social events, as well as implementing a tougher process for accessing garrisons across the country.
