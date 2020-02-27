Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea, U.S. decide to postpone upcoming combined exercises over coronavirus concerns: CFC

All Headlines 10:11 February 27, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the United States decided to postpone their springtime joint military exercises over growing concerns about the spread of the new coronavirus, their combined command said Thursday.

The two sides had initially planned to stage their computer-simulated combined command post training in March but decided to put it off "in light of the ROK government's declaration of the highest alert level 'severe' on COVID-19 ... until further notice," according to the Combined Forces Command (CFC).

It marks the first time that the allies have decided to modify their combined exercises due to health issues.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) Gen. Park Han-ki (L) speaks with U.S. Forces Korea Commander Gen. Robert Abrams as they inspect an honor guard during a ceremony at the defense ministry compound in Seoul on Nov. 13, 2018, to welcome the U.S. leader. (Yonhap)

