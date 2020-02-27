LG Uplus signs global partnership on AR solutions
SEOUL, Feb. 27 (Yonhap) -- LG Uplus Corp., a major South Korean telecommunication firm, said Thursday it has signed a partnership with leading companies in the augmented reality (AR) sector to provide better services with its 5G network.
LG Uplus said it has joined hands with AR software startup Spatial Systems Inc., mobile AR headset maker Nreal and mobile chipmaker Qualcomm Technologies Inc. to develop 5G-based AR collaboration solutions.
Japanese telecom giant KDDI Corp. and Germany's Deutsche Telekom AG are also project partners, according to LG Uplus.
The joint effort targets combining each company's technology and developing services so that people can communicate and share content on AR platforms in real time. LG Uplus will provide its know-how on 5G technology.
South Korea's No. 3 mobile carrier has been one of the companies actively expanding its presence in the AR sector. Last month, it announced a partnership with Google on AR content development.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Monsta X's 'All About Luv' lands at 5th on Billboard 200 chart
-
2
S. Korea to postpone new school year as coronavirus spikes
-
3
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases surge to 433 on church services, cluster outbreak at hospital
-
4
S. Koreans rely on digital maps to track spreading virus
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea to postpone new school year as coronavirus spikes
-
1
(3rd LD) 15 countries tighten travel restrictions on S. Korea as new coronavirus cases spike
-
2
S. Koreans rely on digital maps to track spreading virus
-
3
S. Korea to postpone new school year as coronavirus spikes
-
4
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases surge to 433 on church services, cluster outbreak at hospital
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 87 more cases of new coronavirus, total soars to 433
-
1
(5th LD) S. Korea hit by more travel restrictions as new coronavirus spreads
-
2
(7th LD) S. Korea's virus cases near 1,300, tests on church followers start
-
3
Korean Air flight attendant infected with novel coronavirus
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea's virus cases spike past 1,100, tests on church followers start
-
5
(2nd LD) Korean Air scrambling to deal with cabin crew coronavirus infection