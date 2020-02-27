(3rd LD) Conservative civic group to press ahead with Sunday gathering
(ATTN: UPDATES with court decision to keep Jun in custody in 9th para)
SEOUL, Feb. 27 (Yonhap) -- Despite concerns over mass gatherings amid surging COVID-19 infections, a conservative civic group that has been hosting anti-government rallies in the city center said Thursday it will go ahead with its Sunday rally this weekend.
The group, which calls itself the "Pan-national alliance for Moon Jae-in's resignation," will hold its outdoor Sunday service in Gwanghwamun at 11 a.m., according to a group official.
The organization, however, said it will call off its weekly Saturday rally, also held in Gwanghwamun, this week and instead host a YouTube broadcast.
Rev. Jun Kwang-hoon, a conservative pastor that has been the face of the conservative movement, said the organization has made the decision "to ease people's concern" over the spreading virus.
Jun has led weekly rallies on both Saturdays and Sundays at Gwanghwamun Plaza in central Seoul, with the group encouraging people to take part in the rally that was scheduled for this Saturday in line with the country's March 1 Independence Movement Day.
The group's mass gatherings have stoked concerns over the spread of the new coronavirus, with most of the participants being senior citizens who are known to be more vulnerable to the pneumonia-like illness.
The Seoul city government has banned rallies at major public squares and parts of the city center, citing the need to protect "public safety and health." The Seoul police have also warned against holding the weekend rallies.
The conservative pastor has been detained since Monday for breaching the election law by asking participants in a street rally last year to support a specific political party in April's general election.
Jun filed for a review on the legality of his confinement, but a Seoul court decided Thursday to keep him in custody.
South Korea is fighting to contain its COVID-19 infections. On Thursday, the country reported over 500 new cases, bringing the total to 1,766, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
The data showed that there were 56 cases in the country's capital, while most infections were centered in the southeastern city of Daegu and nearby Cheongdo County.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)
