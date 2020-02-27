S. Korea faces most trade barriers ever amid growing protectionism
SEOUL, Feb. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea faced its most trade barriers ever last year amid growing protectionism around the globe spearheaded by the U.S.-China trade war, data showed Thursday.
The total number of import regulations targeting South Korea reached 210 cases in 2019, up 16 from a year earlier, according to the data compiled by the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA). It includes 37 cases that are under investigation.
The figure includes anti-dumping tariffs, countervailing duties and safeguard measures. A total of 29 countries imposed such regulations against South Korea in 2019, up 4 countries from a year earlier.
Of the regulations, anti-dumping tariffs accounted for 153 cases, followed by safeguards with 48 and countervailing duties with nine.
The United States, the second-largest trading partner of South Korea, accounted for the highest figure of 40 cases, trailed by India with 32 cases.
China, South Korea's largest trading partner, followed with 17, according to the KOTRA data.
By products, the steel and metal segment took up the largest slice with 99 cases, followed by plastic and rubber with 17 cases.
China and India mostly focused their regulations on chemical products, while the U.S. and Canada slapped regulations on steel products.
South Korea's exports fell 10.3 percent on-year in 2019, due mainly to the growing protectionism coupled with the falling global prices of memory chips.
