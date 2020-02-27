KT&G wins $1.8 bln tobacco export deal in Middle East
SEOUL, Feb. 27 (Yonhap) -- KT&G Corp., South Korea's dominant tobacco company, said Thursday it has bagged a US$1.8 billion cigarette supply deal in the Middle East.
In the deal, KT&G will supply its traditional cigarette products to Alokozay International Ltd. until June 30, 2027, the company said in a statement.
"The deal has secured a stable source of income for the company in the Middle Eastern markets where it has suffered a decline in sales in the past two years due to unstable political conditions, unfriendly exchange rates and higher local taxes," a company spokesperson said.
As of 11:51 a.m., shares in KT&G had jumped 4.7 percent to 87,000 won on the news, far outperforming the broader KOSPI's 0.8 percent loss.
