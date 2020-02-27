Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(LEAD) KT&G wins US$1.8 bln tobacco export deal in Middle East

All Headlines 15:51 February 27, 2020

(ATTN: UPDATES stock prices; ADDS 2019 results)

SEOUL, Feb. 27 (Yonhap) -- KT&G Corp., South Korea's dominant tobacco company, said Thursday it has bagged a US$1.8 billion cigarette supply deal in the Middle East.

In the deal, KT&G will supply its traditional cigarette products to Alokozay International Ltd. until June 30, 2027, the company said in a statement.

"The deal has secured a stable source of income for the company in the Middle Eastern markets where it has suffered a decline in sales in the past two years due to unstable political conditions, unfriendly exchange rates and higher local taxes," a company spokesperson said.

On Thursday, KT&G jumped 3.7 percent to 86,200 won on the news, far outperforming the broader KOSPI's 1.1 percent loss.

For the whole of 2019, net profit rose to 1.03 trillion won (US$877 million) from 898.66 billion won a year earlier on strong sales of new products and increased shareholding gains from affiliate Korea Ginseng Corp.

(LEAD) KT&G wins US$1.8 bln tobacco export deal in Middle East - 1

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#KT&G-deal
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!