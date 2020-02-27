Moon calls for strong taxation steps to curb housing price hikes
SEOUL, Feb. 27 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Thursday stressed the need to levy more taxes on owners of multiple houses in order to help cool South Korea's property market.
"It's logically contradictory to oppose the handling of related bills, while arguing that the real estate market should be stabilized," he said, receiving a policy briefing from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport at Cheong Wa Dae.
He was apparently referring to an attitude of many critics of his administration's real estate policy measures, including lawmakers of the conservative main opposition United Future Party.
Home prices have skyrocketed, especially in Seoul and nearby Gyeonggi Province, where more than 20 million people reside, since the launch of the liberal Moon administration in May 2017 despite the continued announcement of loan restrictions and other regulatory steps.
Moon said it's necessary to ease the tax burden of families with a single house and impose tougher taxes on those with "high-priced and multiple houses."
He asked the National Assembly to pass relevant revision bills at an early date, including those on multiple-house ownership and capital gains taxes.
The president emphasized there should be "no compromise or political consideration" over the principle of thoroughly countering property speculation, even with the general elections just around the corner.
Moon also called for "tangible" accomplishments in the government's efforts to expand the supply of houses in major cities.
He received a report from the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries as well on its major policy this year.
In spite of the "emergency situation" from the COVID-19 virus spread, the government should do what it has to do in terms of such state affairs, Moon said, explaining the reason for his decision to hold the policy briefing session as scheduled.
