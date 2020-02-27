Go to Contents Go to Navigation

No genetic mutation in new coronavirus found: KCDC

All Headlines 13:59 February 27, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's public health authorities said Thursday they have not found a genetic mutation in the new coronavirus so far, suggesting that the possibility of developing medications, including vaccines, may be easier than what has been thought.

The result came after an interim analysis of six genes from the virus, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said in a statement.

South Korea reported 334 new cases Thursday morning, bringing the nation's total infections to 1,595. So far, 13 people in South Korea have died from the virus that emerged in China.

No genetic mutation in new coronavirus found: KCDC - 1

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#coronavirus-outbreak
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!