No genetic mutation in new coronavirus found: KCDC
SEOUL, Feb. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's public health authorities said Thursday they have not found a genetic mutation in the new coronavirus so far, suggesting that the possibility of developing medications, including vaccines, may be easier than what has been thought.
The result came after an interim analysis of six genes from the virus, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said in a statement.
South Korea reported 334 new cases Thursday morning, bringing the nation's total infections to 1,595. So far, 13 people in South Korea have died from the virus that emerged in China.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Monsta X's 'All About Luv' lands at 5th on Billboard 200 chart
-
2
S. Korea to postpone new school year as coronavirus spikes
-
3
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases surge to 433 on church services, cluster outbreak at hospital
-
4
S. Koreans rely on digital maps to track spreading virus
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea to postpone new school year as coronavirus spikes
-
1
(3rd LD) 15 countries tighten travel restrictions on S. Korea as new coronavirus cases spike
-
2
S. Koreans rely on digital maps to track spreading virus
-
3
S. Korea to postpone new school year as coronavirus spikes
-
4
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases surge to 433 on church services, cluster outbreak at hospital
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 87 more cases of new coronavirus, total soars to 433
-
1
(5th LD) S. Korea hit by more travel restrictions as new coronavirus spreads
-
2
S. Korea reports 334 new virus cases, total now at 1,595
-
3
(7th LD) S. Korea's virus cases near 1,300, tests on church followers start
-
4
Korean Air flight attendant infected with novel coronavirus
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 334 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 1,595