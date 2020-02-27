SK Telecom joins hands with Deutsche Telekom on 5G RF repeaters
SEOUL, Feb. 27 (Yonhap) -- SK Telecom Co., South Korea's largest mobile carrier, said Thursday it has joined hands with Deutsche Telekom AG on 5G radio frequency (RF) repeater solutions.
SK Telecom said it will collaborate with Deutsche Telekom to install Korean technology-based 5G RF repeaters in major German cities in the second quarter of the year.
A 5G RF repeater is a key piece of equipment for expanding indoor 5G coverage. It receives 5G radio waves from outdoor base stations and propagates them for indoor use.
SK Telecom and Deutsche Telekom have been working together since January to make their 5G RF repeaters compatible with the 5G environment in Europe.
In South Korea, SK Telecom's 5G RF repeaters have been installed at major commercial buildings since last year.
"This cooperation has provided an opportunity for us to introduce our 5G solution globally," said Ha Hyung-il, who heads SK Telecom's Corporate 2 Center. "Since we are working with Deutsche Telekom in other sectors, such as artificial intelligence and cloud computing, we expect to see more positive results in the future."
SK Telecom and Deutsche Telekom have been working closely together over the last five years, sharing their mobile technologies and experience. Last year, the two sides agreed to set up a joint venture to develop 5G technology and services.
