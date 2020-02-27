N.K. arranging special flight to Vladivostok amid border closure over coronavirus: report
SEOUL, Feb. 27 (Yonhap) -- North Korea is organizing a special flight from Pyongyang to Russia's Far Eastern city of Vladivostok for foreigners wishing to leave the country after Pyongyang cut off all international transportation links over coronavirus concerns, a news report said Thursday.
A European diplomat stationed in Pyongyang was quoted by Russia's Tass news agency as saying that the North's government sent a notice about the flight with a warning that those who leave the country will not be able to return before all anti-coronavirus measures are lifted.
The exact date of the flight is unknown, according to the report.
Since late last month, North Korea has closed all ports of entry by land, sea and air as part of its efforts to block the COVID-19 virus from entering the country.
North Korea has not reported any case of COVID-19 virus infection, but it has called for nationwide efforts to prevent the virus from breaking out on its soil through intensified border controls and tightened quarantine processes.
Concerns are lingering that North Korea could be vulnerable as it shares a long and porous border with China and lacks key medical supplies and infrastructure to test and treat infected people.
