KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Feb. 27 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
HyundaiMtr 121,000 DN 1,500
AmoreG 65,100 DN 600
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,860 UP 100
POSCO 199,000 DN 1,000
SPC SAMLIP 71,200 UP 300
SAMSUNG SDS 173,000 DN 6,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 27,050 DN 250
KUMHOTIRE 3,770 DN 70
DB INSURANCE 43,750 UP 1,600
SLCORP 15,250 UP 50
Yuhan 216,500 UP 5,000
SamsungElec 55,900 DN 600
NHIS 10,250 UP 50
SK Discovery 22,250 DN 400
LS 37,600 UP 450
GC Corp 119,000 UP 6,000
GS E&C 26,900 DN 300
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 24,900 DN 300
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 309,500 DN 2,500
Hansae 14,300 UP 450
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 6,600 DN 50
SKC 53,700 DN 1,600
AK Holdings 25,350 UP 100
LOTTE 29,200 DN 50
CJ LOGISTICS 137,500 UP 500
DOOSAN 58,800 0
DaelimInd 74,400 DN 1,500
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP12450 DN100
KiaMtr 37,700 DN 450
TONGYANG 1,075 UP 45
Donga Socio Holdings 89,300 UP 3,300
SK hynix 92,800 DN 1,800
KISWire 16,700 UP 50
SKNetworks 4,450 DN 30
LotteFood 333,500 DN 1,500
ORION Holdings 14,700 DN 50
DongkukStlMill 4,755 DN 25
SBC 11,400 UP 250
Hyundai M&F INS 23,050 UP 1,500
Daesang 20,550 DN 100
(MORE)
