KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
KPIC 90,700 DN 1,300
Youngpoong 604,000 0
HyundaiEng&Const 35,750 DN 800
SamsungF&MIns 202,000 UP 2,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 25,150 UP 950
Kogas 28,950 DN 500
Hanwha 20,400 UP 100
DB HiTek 25,700 DN 1,600
CJ 84,100 DN 700
JWPHARMA 25,650 UP 150
LGInt 11,700 DN 50
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 50,400 DN 400
ShinhanGroup 33,500 DN 650
HITEJINRO 27,600 DN 350
NEXENTIRE 6,650 DN 10
CHONGKUNDANG 88,900 DN 700
KCC 177,000 DN 3,000
HankookShellOil 259,500 DN 1,500
BukwangPharm 13,100 DN 150
ILJIN MATERIALS 48,900 DN 1,200
TaekwangInd 815,000 DN 7,000
SsangyongCement 5,030 DN 10
KAL 22,950 0
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,220 DN 60
LG Corp. 70,000 DN 800
SsangyongMtr 1,880 DN 40
BoryungPharm 12,350 DN 150
L&L 12,950 DN 50
NamyangDairy 372,000 UP 1,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 35,300 DN 1,150
HYUNDAI STEEL 25,000 DN 200
Shinsegae 249,000 DN 5,000
Nongshim 273,000 DN 2,500
SGBC 32,600 DN 50
Hyosung 70,600 UP 200
Binggrae 53,700 UP 700
GCH Corp 18,100 UP 150
LotteChilsung 114,500 DN 2,000
GS Retail 35,850 DN 150
Ottogi 513,000 0
