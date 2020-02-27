KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
IlyangPharm 21,400 UP 150
DaeduckElec 9,910 DN 490
MERITZ SECU 3,525 DN 60
HtlShilla 83,900 DN 1,900
Hanmi Science 31,000 UP 100
SamsungElecMech 131,500 DN 5,000
Hanssem 65,300 UP 1,600
KSOE 107,500 DN 500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 18,800 UP 50
OCI 52,400 UP 100
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 45,500 UP 100
KorZinc 428,500 UP 1,500
SamsungHvyInd 6,090 DN 90
SYC 38,850 DN 150
HyundaiMipoDock 37,500 DN 350
IS DONGSEO 28,100 UP 500
S-Oil 68,800 DN 1,700
LG Innotek 143,500 DN 1,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 191,000 DN 3,000
HYUNDAI WIA 40,200 DN 500
KumhoPetrochem 62,400 DN 1,900
Mobis 219,000 DN 1,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 29,100 DN 100
HDC HOLDINGS 9,230 DN 100
S-1 82,900 UP 1,600
Hanchem 96,300 DN 600
DWS 22,850 DN 200
UNID 39,700 UP 700
KEPCO 23,100 DN 950
SamsungSecu 34,000 0
SKTelecom 217,000 UP 1,000
S&T MOTIV 41,200 UP 300
HyundaiElev 54,800 DN 700
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 27,400 DN 550
Hanon Systems 10,800 UP 250
SK 200,500 DN 2,500
DAEKYO 5,120 UP 110
GKL 17,300 DN 50
Handsome 25,400 UP 250
COWAY 70,400 UP 200
