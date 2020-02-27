KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE SHOPPING 98,600 DN 300
IBK 9,780 UP 120
KorElecTerm 33,300 DN 550
NamhaeChem 7,100 DN 60
DONGSUH 15,900 0
BGF 4,695 DN 5
SamsungEng 14,500 DN 350
SAMSUNG C&T 109,000 DN 1,500
PanOcean 3,810 UP 155
SAMSUNG CARD 34,100 UP 200
CheilWorldwide 19,600 DN 350
KT 24,300 UP 300
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL191500 DN1500
LG Uplus 13,550 0
SAMSUNG LIFE 60,800 UP 100
KT&G 86,200 UP 3,100
DHICO 5,110 DN 60
LG Display 14,250 DN 300
Kangwonland 23,850 UP 250
NAVER 182,000 DN 5,000
Kakao 178,500 DN 5,500
NCsoft 654,000 DN 18,000
DSME 22,900 DN 100
DSINFRA 4,380 UP 40
DWEC 4,155 DN 40
Donga ST 89,800 UP 200
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 15,650 DN 450
CJ CheilJedang 259,000 DN 5,500
DongwonF&B 214,000 DN 4,500
KEPCO KPS 33,400 DN 500
LGH&H 1,246,000 DN 31,000
LGCHEM 388,000 DN 7,000
KEPCO E&C 18,650 DN 450
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 75,500 DN 100
HALLA HOLDINGS 36,400 UP 150
HYUNDAI ROTEM 13,700 DN 300
LGELECTRONICS 62,400 DN 900
Celltrion 170,500 DN 2,500
Huchems 18,700 UP 350
DAEWOONG PHARM 108,500 DN 1,500
(MORE)
-
1
Monsta X's 'All About Luv' lands at 5th on Billboard 200 chart
-
2
S. Korea to postpone new school year as coronavirus spikes
-
3
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases surge to 433 on church services, cluster outbreak at hospital
-
4
S. Koreans rely on digital maps to track spreading virus
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea to postpone new school year as coronavirus spikes
-
1
(3rd LD) 15 countries tighten travel restrictions on S. Korea as new coronavirus cases spike
-
2
S. Koreans rely on digital maps to track spreading virus
-
3
S. Korea to postpone new school year as coronavirus spikes
-
4
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases surge to 433 on church services, cluster outbreak at hospital
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 87 more cases of new coronavirus, total soars to 433
-
1
S. Korea reports 334 new virus cases, total now at 1,595
-
2
(5th LD) S. Korea hit by more travel restrictions as new coronavirus spreads
-
3
(7th LD) S. Korea's virus cases near 1,300, tests on church followers start
-
4
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 334 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 1,595
-
5
(3rd LD) More countries impose entry ban on travelers from S. Korea's coronavirus hotspots