KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
HYUNDAIDEPTST 71,300 UP 500
KIH 65,000 0
LOTTE Himart 21,950 DN 150
GS 41,950 0
CJ CGV 24,900 UP 50
HYUNDAILIVART 9,970 DN 180
LIG Nex1 27,150 DN 100
Fila Holdings 40,050 DN 50
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 125,500 DN 500
HANAFINANCIALGR 31,800 UP 400
HANWHA LIFE 1,715 0
AMOREPACIFIC 168,500 DN 3,000
LF 13,250 0
FOOSUNG 7,490 DN 350
JW HOLDINGS 5,270 DN 60
SK Innovation 116,500 DN 3,500
POONGSAN 20,800 UP 100
KBFinancialGroup 39,400 UP 350
LG HAUSYS 47,100 DN 450
Youngone Corp 31,600 UP 850
KOLON IND 35,050 DN 750
HanmiPharm 270,000 UP 4,500
BNK Financial Group 6,390 UP 90
emart 107,500 UP 1,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY265 00 DN300
KOLMAR KOREA 41,750 DN 350
CUCKOO 88,200 UP 300
COSMAX 78,500 DN 1,600
MANDO 31,650 DN 550
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 480,000 0
INNOCEAN 68,600 UP 500
Doosan Bobcat 28,250 UP 450
Netmarble 89,500 DN 1,600
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S278000 UP1000
ORION 97,300 DN 2,600
BGF Retail 156,500 UP 500
SKCHEM 60,100 DN 1,500
HDC-OP 17,500 DN 950
HYOSUNG HEAVY 20,700 DN 250
WooriFinancialGroup 9,910 UP 100
