Go to Contents Go to Navigation

NSC members seek diplomacy on travel restrictions against S. Koreans

All Headlines 17:37 February 27, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top security officials agreed Thursday to ramp up diplomatic efforts to minimize inconvenience to its nationals traveling abroad in connection with the novel coronavirus outbreak.

A number of foreign countries have imposed travel restrictions on South Koreans amid reports of a surge in the number of infections here.

In the weekly session of the standing committee of the National Security Council (NSC), its members reviewed the COVID-19 situation at home and abroad, according to a Cheong Wa Dae press release.

"In particular, (they) agreed to strengthen diplomatic efforts so that our people would not suffer unfair treatment or disadvantages during overseas trips," it added.

The officials also discussed expanding the military's support for the country's fight against the virus. The press release gave no further details on the outcome of the NSC meeting presided over by Chung Eui-yong, director of national security at the presidential office.

Chung Eui-yong, director of Cheong Wa Dae's national security office, in an undated file photo (Yonhap)

lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#NSC #coronavirus
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!