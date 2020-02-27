NSC members seek diplomacy on travel restrictions against S. Koreans
SEOUL, Feb. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top security officials agreed Thursday to ramp up diplomatic efforts to minimize inconvenience to its nationals traveling abroad in connection with the novel coronavirus outbreak.
A number of foreign countries have imposed travel restrictions on South Koreans amid reports of a surge in the number of infections here.
In the weekly session of the standing committee of the National Security Council (NSC), its members reviewed the COVID-19 situation at home and abroad, according to a Cheong Wa Dae press release.
"In particular, (they) agreed to strengthen diplomatic efforts so that our people would not suffer unfair treatment or disadvantages during overseas trips," it added.
The officials also discussed expanding the military's support for the country's fight against the virus. The press release gave no further details on the outcome of the NSC meeting presided over by Chung Eui-yong, director of national security at the presidential office.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Monsta X's 'All About Luv' lands at 5th on Billboard 200 chart
-
2
S. Korea to postpone new school year as coronavirus spikes
-
3
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases surge to 433 on church services, cluster outbreak at hospital
-
4
S. Koreans rely on digital maps to track spreading virus
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea to postpone new school year as coronavirus spikes
-
1
(3rd LD) 15 countries tighten travel restrictions on S. Korea as new coronavirus cases spike
-
2
S. Koreans rely on digital maps to track spreading virus
-
3
S. Korea to postpone new school year as coronavirus spikes
-
4
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases surge to 433 on church services, cluster outbreak at hospital
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 87 more cases of new coronavirus, total soars to 433
-
1
S. Korea reports 334 new virus cases, total now at 1,595
-
2
(7th LD) S. Korea's virus cases near 1,300, tests on church followers start
-
3
(5th LD) S. Korea hit by more travel restrictions as new coronavirus spreads
-
4
(3rd LD) More countries impose entry ban on travelers from S. Korea's coronavirus hotspots
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 334 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 1,595