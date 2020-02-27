Jeonju municipal worker found dead after long work hours over coronavirus
JEONJU, South Korea, Feb. 27 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean government worker posted at the municipal city government of Jeonju was found dead Thursday after working long hours on the city's efforts to fight the novel coronavirus.
The 43-year-old worker at Jeonju City Hall in North Jeolla Province was found in his home in the city by his wife early Thursday morning, according to the Wansan Police Station.
He was not breathing and had no pulse when he was found, and he was pronounced dead upon arriving at a hospital.
According to the municipal government of Jeonju, the man reported for duty on Saturday and Sunday to work overtime after the city reported then two cases of COVID-19 infection.
Since Monday, he had worked from morning to well past midnight every day as the city struggled to identify and locate the city's Shincheonji Church followers, a minor Christian sect that has been at the epicenter of mass infections in South Korea.
One day before his death, he left work earlier than usual, at around 11 p.m., saying to his colleagues that he was feeling ill. He had also complained of fatigue from the coronavirus crisis to his wife recently, according to police officials.
The city government said the death is connected with the man's days of heavy work, while police said they will ask for an autopsy to find the exact cause of death.


