Asian club football match in S. Korea moved to Australia due to coronavirus
SEOUL, Feb. 27 (Yonhap) -- An Asian club football match to be held in South Korea next week has been relocated to Australia in light of a recent surge in coronavirus infections here.
Ulsan Hyundai FC of the K League 1 said their Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League home match against Perth Glory of Australia, originally set for next Wednesday, will instead be played in Perth on March 18.
Ulsan and Perth Glory have agreed to swap their home fixtures in Group F. This means Perth Glory's scheduled home contest against Ulsan on April 7 will instead be played in Ulsan, 400 kilometers southeast of Seoul.
On Wednesday, another K League 1 club, FC Seoul, said their home match against Chiangrai United of Thailand in Group E next Tuesday has been pushed back indefinitely because the Thai club had misgivings about traveling to South Korea.
There are two other South Korean teams in this year's AFC Champions League: Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors and Suwon Samsung Bluewings. Their next home matches are in April.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Monsta X's 'All About Luv' lands at 5th on Billboard 200 chart
-
2
S. Korea to postpone new school year as coronavirus spikes
-
3
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases surge to 433 on church services, cluster outbreak at hospital
-
4
S. Koreans rely on digital maps to track spreading virus
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea to postpone new school year as coronavirus spikes
-
1
(3rd LD) 15 countries tighten travel restrictions on S. Korea as new coronavirus cases spike
-
2
S. Koreans rely on digital maps to track spreading virus
-
3
S. Korea to postpone new school year as coronavirus spikes
-
4
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases surge to 433 on church services, cluster outbreak at hospital
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 87 more cases of new coronavirus, total soars to 433
-
1
S. Korea reports 334 new virus cases, total now at 1,595
-
2
(7th LD) S. Korea's virus cases near 1,300, tests on church followers start
-
3
(5th LD) S. Korea hit by more travel restrictions as new coronavirus spreads
-
4
(3rd LD) More countries impose entry ban on travelers from S. Korea's coronavirus hotspots
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 334 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 1,595