Chinese embassy provides 25,000 masks to virus-hit Daegu
SEOUL, Feb. 27 (Yonhap) -- The Chinese Embassy in South Korea on Thursday provided 25,000 masks to the southeastern city of Daegu amid a spike in the number of the new coronavirus cases in the city.
The embassy said the provision was an expression of gratitude to South Koreans over the friendship and support they showed to China, which is trying to cope with the COVID-19 outbreak.
"The embassy will continue to secure various supplies for quarantine efforts and actively support and stand by South Korea for it to overcome the infectious disease," an embassy official said.
Daegu, a metropolis of some 2.4 million people about 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul, has become the biggest cluster of mass infection since the nation's 31st patient was confirmed to be infected with the virus early last week.
Among 1,766 people infected with the virus in South Korea as of 4 p.m., 1,132, or 64 percent, are from the city.
(END)
-
1
Monsta X's 'All About Luv' lands at 5th on Billboard 200 chart
-
2
S. Korea to postpone new school year as coronavirus spikes
-
3
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases surge to 433 on church services, cluster outbreak at hospital
-
4
S. Koreans rely on digital maps to track spreading virus
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea to postpone new school year as coronavirus spikes
-
1
(3rd LD) 15 countries tighten travel restrictions on S. Korea as new coronavirus cases spike
-
2
S. Koreans rely on digital maps to track spreading virus
-
3
S. Korea to postpone new school year as coronavirus spikes
-
4
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases surge to 433 on church services, cluster outbreak at hospital
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 87 more cases of new coronavirus, total soars to 433
-
1
S. Korea reports 334 new virus cases, total now at 1,595
-
2
(5th LD) S. Korea hit by more travel restrictions as new coronavirus spreads
-
3
(7th LD) S. Korea's virus cases near 1,300, tests on church followers start
-
4
(5th LD) S. Korea's virus cases top 1,700 on surge in infected church followers
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 334 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 1,595