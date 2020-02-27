Go to Contents Go to Navigation

LG Chem sells photoresist biz to Chinese firm for 58 bln won

All Headlines 22:55 February 27, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 27 (Yonhap) -- LG Chem Ltd., South Korea's largest chemicals company, has sold its color photoresist business to a Chinese firm for 58 billion won (US$47.8 million), industry sources said Thursday.

Jiangsu Yoke Technology Co. said in a recent regulatory filing that its unit has signed a business transfer agreement with the Korean company.

The move is part of LG Chem's broader efforts to focus on its organic light-emitting diode (OLED) portfolio. The company earlier said it will close its LCD glass substrate business.

LG Chem sells photoresist biz to Chinese firm for 58 bln won - 1


(END)

Keywords
#LG Chem
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!