LG Chem sells photoresist biz to Chinese firm for 58 bln won
All Headlines 22:55 February 27, 2020
SEOUL, Feb. 27 (Yonhap) -- LG Chem Ltd., South Korea's largest chemicals company, has sold its color photoresist business to a Chinese firm for 58 billion won (US$47.8 million), industry sources said Thursday.
Jiangsu Yoke Technology Co. said in a recent regulatory filing that its unit has signed a business transfer agreement with the Korean company.
The move is part of LG Chem's broader efforts to focus on its organic light-emitting diode (OLED) portfolio. The company earlier said it will close its LCD glass substrate business.
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
Monsta X's 'All About Luv' lands at 5th on Billboard 200 chart
-
2
S. Korea to postpone new school year as coronavirus spikes
-
3
S. Koreans rely on digital maps to track spreading virus
-
4
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases surge to 433 on church services, cluster outbreak at hospital
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea to postpone new school year as coronavirus spikes
Most Saved
-
1
(3rd LD) 15 countries tighten travel restrictions on S. Korea as new coronavirus cases spike
-
2
S. Koreans rely on digital maps to track spreading virus
-
3
S. Korea to postpone new school year as coronavirus spikes
-
4
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases surge to 433 on church services, cluster outbreak at hospital
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 87 more cases of new coronavirus, total soars to 433
-
1
S. Korea reports 334 new virus cases, total now at 1,595
-
2
(5th LD) S. Korea's virus cases top 1,700 on surge in infected church followers
-
3
(5th LD) S. Korea hit by more travel restrictions as new coronavirus spreads
-
4
(5th LD) More countries impose entry bans on travelers from S. Korea's coronavirus hotspots
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 334 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 1,595