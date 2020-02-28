Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Feb. 28 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Feb. 28.
Korean-language dailies
-- Lack of hospital beds becomes reality, urgent to first assign ones to patients in serious condition (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- No hospital bed, patient on waiting list dies (Kookmin Daily)
-- 505 confirmed cases in single day, patient who fails to find hospital bed dies (Donga llbo)
-- Republic of Korea that couldn't offer hospital bed for father with breathing difficulty (Seoul Shinmun)
-- S. Korea, U.S. postpone combined military exercise initially set for early next month (Segye Times)
-- Confirmed cases in Daegu at 1,132, let's use 600 empty negative pressure isolation rooms across the nation (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 74-year-old patient waiting for hospital bed in Daegu dies (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Tragedy caused by lack of hospital beds, urgent to sort out patients in serious condition (Hankyoreh)
-- Churches to push ahead with weekend services, big churches' retrogression despite coronavirus outbreaks (Hankook Ilbo)
-- If landlords reduce rental fees, gov't would reduce 50 pct of reduction amount with tax (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 505 more coronavirus cases, new cases surpass China (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Seoul asks Washington to exercise restraint (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Daegu short of hospital beds, staff (Korea Herald)
-- Infections center on Daegu, Shicheonji followers (Korea Times)
(END)
