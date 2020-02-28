(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Feb. 28)

The Chinese steps have triggered a backlash not only from Koreans but also the government here. Seoul has yet to impose a total entry ban on travelers from all of China. Instead, it has implemented a partial ban on people coming from Hubei Province, whose capital Wuhan is the epicenter of the novel coronavirus. The Moon Jae-in administration imposed the partial ban after considering Korea's ties with China. If it continues to strictly quarantine Korean travelers, China cannot avoid criticism for ignoring Seoul's efforts not to place an across-the-board ban on Chinese travelers.