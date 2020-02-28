Today in Korean history
Feb. 29
1952 -- South Korea signs an aviation accord with China.
1976 -- Hyundai Motor Co. releases the country's first car, the Pony. Hyundai Motor, established in 1967, is now South Korea's biggest automaker.
1980 -- Construction of Seoul's Line 3 and 4 subway lines begins.
2000 -- Government poll shows most significant outcome of the sunshine policy toward North Korea is an expansion of inter-Korean exchanges.
2009 -- President Lee Myung-bak apologizes for the confusion caused by his nomination of scandal-ridden figures as Cabinet ministers.
2012 -- The United States and North Korea reach the so-called Leap Day deal under which Pyongyang agreed to put a moratorium on nuclear and ballistic missile tests in exchange for "nutritional" assistance.
(END)
-
1
Monsta X's 'All About Luv' lands at 5th on Billboard 200 chart
-
2
S. Korea to postpone new school year as coronavirus spikes
-
3
S. Koreans rely on digital maps to track spreading virus
-
4
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases surge to 433 on church services, cluster outbreak at hospital
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea to postpone new school year as coronavirus spikes
-
1
(3rd LD) 15 countries tighten travel restrictions on S. Korea as new coronavirus cases spike
-
2
S. Koreans rely on digital maps to track spreading virus
-
3
S. Korea to postpone new school year as coronavirus spikes
-
4
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases surge to 433 on church services, cluster outbreak at hospital
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 87 more cases of new coronavirus, total soars to 433
-
1
(5th LD) S. Korea's virus cases top 1,700 on surge in infected church followers
-
2
S. Korea reports 334 new virus cases, total now at 1,595
-
3
(3rd LD) China, 13 more countries restrict travel from S. Korea over coronavirus concerns
-
4
(5th LD) More countries impose entry bans on travelers from S. Korea's coronavirus hotspots
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 171 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 1,766