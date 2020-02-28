Blue Jays' Ryu Hyun-jin shrugs off extra-base hits in spring debut
SEOUL, Feb. 28 (Yonhap) -- As a seasoned big league veteran, Ryu Hyun-jin, new South Korean starter for the Toronto Blue Jays, understands spring training numbers won't matter much in the grand scheme of things.
That's why, even after allowing a home run and a double in his first preseason start for the Jays in Florida on Thursday (local time), Ryu had the "What, me worry?" look on his face.
The left-hander gave up a run on three hits, including that home run, in two innings against the Minnesota Twins at TD Ballpark in Dunedin. He threw 41 pitches -- right in the scheduled range of 40 to 45 pitches -- and 26 went for strikes.
The Twins, who fielded a lineup of mostly minor league prospects, opened the game with a double by Jack Cave and a single by Trevor Larnach against the reigning major league ERA champion. Ryu pitched out of the jam without giving up a run, but the damage came in the second inning. With one out, Zander Wiel turned on a high fastball and sent it over the batter's eye in straightaway center, a no-doubter of a home run that put the Twins up 1-0.
Ryu retired the next two batters to finish off his day. He then threw 15 more pitches in the bullpen.
"I went in trying to throw about 45 pitches across two innings, and I ran the pitch count a bit high in the first inning," Ryu told South Korean reporters after making 24 pitches in the opening frame. "Since it was my first start, my focus was on the pitch count and the number of innings."
As for his additional bullpen session after the game, Ryu said: "It's something I've done all along, and I believe it's the right way. I'll keep having these extra sessions after games."
Ryu said both the double and the home run came against his two-seam fastball and added, "Other than those two, I think I pitched well."
It was a much-anticipated Blue Jays' debut for Ryu, who signed a four-year, US$80 million contract in December to become the highest-paid pitcher in franchise history. He was the runner-up in the National League (NL) Cy Young Award voting last year while pitching for the Los Angeles Dodgers and was the NL starter at the All-Star Game.
The game could have gone out of control early with a leadoff double and a follow-up single. Before that single by Larnach, Ryu got squeezed by home plate umpire Jose Navas on a curveball in what ended up being a six-pitch battle. But the pitcher said these calls are part of the game and added: "Things like that happen. I always think pitchers have to adjust to umpires."
Barring injury, the 32-year-old left-hander will start the Opening Day against the Boston Red Sox on March 26 at Rogers Centre in Toronto.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
