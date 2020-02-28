(LEAD) Industrial output grows 0.1 pct in January
(ATTN: RECASTS lead; ADDS details throughout, photo)
SEOUL, Feb. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's overall industrial output gained 0.1 percent in January from a month earlier, data showed Friday, with the spread of the new coronavirus having a limited impact on local industries.
The data compiled by Statistics Korea showed the production in the mining, manufacturing, gas and electricity industries fell 1.3 percent from a month earlier, while that of the service sector moved up 0.4 percent.
From a year earlier, industrial output shed 0.5 percent, the data showed.
Retail sales and investment in January, on the other hand, both lost ground from a month earlier.
Retail sales fell 3.1 percent over the cited period, led by falling demand for cosmetics and automobiles, according to the data.
Sales of durable goods, such as cars, moved down 8.5 percent, and those of nondurable ones, such as cosmetics, shed 0.7 percent, the data showed.
Facility investment decreased a whopping 6.6 percent in January from a month earlier, due to the weak sentiment from the machine and automobile segments.
Production of chips increased 3.3 percent on-month, while that of mechanical equipment decreased 7.1 percent. The production of telecom equipment also fell 24.1 percent amid the lack of new smartphones in the market.
The spread of the new coronavirus, meanwhile, had an adverse impact on local industries to some extent, according to the agency.
"The COVID-19 had a partial impact on the production from the service segment, as well as sales from duty-free shops," an official from the agency said. "The full-fledged impact, however, will be reflected in February's data."
The country saw its first new coronavirus case in a Chinese woman from Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus outbreak, on Jan. 20.
The performance was also limited by Lunar New Year's Day, one of the largest holidays in South Korea that fell in January this year, it added.
The total number of infections of the novel virus in South Korea, meanwhile, approached nearly 1,800 as of late Thursday, increasing more than 500 from a day earlier. The number of deaths also reached 13.
It marked a sharp increase from only around 10 cases reported last month.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Monsta X's 'All About Luv' lands at 5th on Billboard 200 chart
-
2
S. Korea to postpone new school year as coronavirus spikes
-
3
S. Koreans rely on digital maps to track spreading virus
-
4
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases surge to 433 on church services, cluster outbreak at hospital
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea to postpone new school year as coronavirus spikes
-
1
(3rd LD) 15 countries tighten travel restrictions on S. Korea as new coronavirus cases spike
-
2
S. Koreans rely on digital maps to track spreading virus
-
3
S. Korea to postpone new school year as coronavirus spikes
-
4
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases surge to 433 on church services, cluster outbreak at hospital
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 87 more cases of new coronavirus, total soars to 433
-
1
S. Korea reports 334 new virus cases, total now at 1,595
-
2
(5th LD) S. Korea's virus cases top 1,700 on surge in infected church followers
-
3
(5th LD) More countries impose entry bans on travelers from S. Korea's coronavirus hotspots
-
4
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 334 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 1,595
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea's virus infections near 1,600, new cases center on hardest-hit Daegu, church followers