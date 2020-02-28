Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

February 28, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 28 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 06/03 Rain 80

Incheon 07/04 Rain 80

Suwon 06/02 Rain 80

Cheongju 06/03 Rain 60

Daejeon 07/03 Rain 60

Chuncheon 05/-1 Sleet 80

Gangneung 08/02 Sunny 60

Jeonju 07/05 Rain 60

Gwangju 08/05 Rain 60

Jeju 13/08 Sunny 80

Daegu 06/03 Sunny 60

Busan 10/04 Sunny 60

