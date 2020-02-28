Virus-hit budget carriers call for support
SEOUL, Feb. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's low-cost carriers on Friday called on the government to extend a financial helping hand and grant a temporary tax exemption as the outbreak of the new coronavirus has already hit the airline sector hard.
The country's six budget carriers -- Jeju Air Co., Jin Air Co., Air Busan Co., Air Seoul Inc., Eastar Jet and T'way Air Co. -- made the request in a joint statement.
"Low-cost carriers are getting into a desperately dangerous situation as the new coronavirus impact is dealing a further blow to their business already hit by local anti-Japan campaigns (following Japan's restrictions on exports to Korea)," the statement said.
The budget carriers have asked for long-term unsecured loans with low rates and exemptions on airport usage fees, property taxes for planes and import duties for jet fuel.
Faced with a sharp decline in travel demand, they have suspended most of their flights on international routes in recent weeks and asked their employees to take partially paid or unpaid leave until the end of March.
South Korea has reported a total of 1,766 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection and 13 deaths as of Thursday.
