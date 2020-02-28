BTS cancels Seoul leg of new world tour in April over coronavirus
February 28, 2020
SEOUL, Feb. 28 (Yonhap) -- K-pop super band BTS on Friday canceled the inaugural Seoul leg of its new world tour set to kick off in April as its home country is struggling to contain mass outbreaks of the novel coronavirus.
The band's management agency broke the news through its mobile fan platform, Weverse.
"We regret to announce that the BTS 'Map of the Soul' Tour - Seoul Concert, originally scheduled to be held on April 11, 12, 18 and 19 at Olympic Stadium, has been canceled," Big Hit Entertainment announced.
