N. Korea stresses prevention of animal-related diseases amid coronavirus battle
SEOUL, Feb. 28 (Yonhap) -- North Korea is strengthening efforts to prevent the African swine fever and other animal-related diseases, its official news agency said Friday, even as the country is focused on blocking the outbreak of the new coronavirus.
North Korea has not reported any cases of COVID-19 virus infection, but it has called for nationwide efforts to prevent the breakout of the virus that originated in neighboring China and has been spreading to many countries.
In an article titled "Preventive measures against veterinary virus infection," the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported that the country is also actively taking measures to prevent the spread of African swine fever and avian flu.
Pyongyang's veterinary quarantine center is "dispatching officials and experts to the provinces and strengthening the network so as not to miss out on the slightest symptoms and to respond right away," the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.
North Korea is also installing observation posts to examine wild animals and birds and conducting tests on domestic animals in farms, it added.
Such efforts appear to reflect the country's concerns that an outbreak of infectious disease in domestic animals may further strain the economy and affect public sentiment as the country is putting forth all-out efforts to stop the COVID-19 virus from penetrating into the country.
Concerns are lingering that North Korea could be more vulnerable to the COVID-19 virus as it shares a long and porous border with China and lacks key medical supplies and the infrastructure to test and treat infected people.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Monsta X's 'All About Luv' lands at 5th on Billboard 200 chart
-
2
S. Korea to postpone new school year as coronavirus spikes
-
3
S. Koreans rely on digital maps to track spreading virus
-
4
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases surge to 433 on church services, cluster outbreak at hospital
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea to postpone new school year as coronavirus spikes
-
1
(3rd LD) 15 countries tighten travel restrictions on S. Korea as new coronavirus cases spike
-
2
S. Koreans rely on digital maps to track spreading virus
-
3
S. Korea to postpone new school year as coronavirus spikes
-
4
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases surge to 433 on church services, cluster outbreak at hospital
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 87 more cases of new coronavirus, total soars to 433
-
1
S. Korea reports 334 new virus cases, total now at 1,595
-
2
(5th LD) S. Korea's virus cases top 1,700 on surge in infected church followers
-
3
(5th LD) More countries impose entry bans on travelers from S. Korea's coronavirus hotspots
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea's virus infections near 1,600, new cases center on hardest-hit Daegu, church followers
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 171 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 1,766