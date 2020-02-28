Seoul stocks expand losses late Friday morning on virus sell-off
SEOUL, Feb. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks sank more than 2 percent late Friday morning as the nation reported 256 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections here to 2,022.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had fallen 47.01 points, or 2.29 percent, to 2,007.88 as of 11:20 a.m.
So far, 13 people have died in South Korea from the virus that originated in China. More than half of newly confirmed cases are linked to a branch of a religious sect in the southeastern city of Daegu.
Since raising the virus alert level to "red," the highest level, on Sunday, health authorities have focused on halting the spread of the virus in Daegu, the epicenter of the virus outbreak here, and North Gyeongsang Province.
The total number of infections, meanwhile, is expected to jump as health authorities have begun testing more than 210,000 members of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus at the center of the rapid spread.
Shares lost ground across the board.
Top market cap Samsung Electronics plunged 1.43 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix slid 2.91 percent. Home appliances maker LG Electronics moved down 3.04 percent.
Leading pharmaceutical firm Samsung BioLogics decreased 3.33 percent, and Celltrion was unchanged from the previous session. Hanmi Pharmaceutical fell 2.96 percent.
No. 1 carmaker Hyundai Motor nosedived 4.55 percent, and its auto parts arm Hyndai Mobis surrendered 2.97 percent. Kia Motors sank 2.79 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,214.40 won against the U.S. dollar, up 2.80 won from the previous session's close.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
