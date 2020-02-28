Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Korea Electric Power remains in red in Q4

All Headlines 11:30 February 28, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 28 (Yonhap) -- Korea Electric Power Corp. on Friday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 1.29 trillion won (US$ 1.1 billion), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it continued to post an operating loss of 1.66 trillion won for the October-December period, compared with a loss of 788.5 billion won a year earlier. Revenue fell 2.1 percent to 14.86 trillion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!